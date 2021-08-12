To avoid eviction, a Las Vegas landlord allegedly shot three tenants, killing two of them.

According to the Associated Press, a Las Vegas landlord shot three tenants, killing two of them who were women, in order to escape eviction after an argument over overdue rent.

Homeowner Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez, 78, “wanted to handle things, quote-unquote, ‘his way,’” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig in court. Early Tuesday, police arrived at Lozano-home Sanchez’s and discovered one woman dead outside and another woman dead in a bedroom.

Lozano-Sanchez shot a male tenant nine times, and he is still in critical condition in the hospital. As a result of the judge’s decision, Lozano-Sanchez is now being held without bail while awaiting his arraignment. He is accused of murder and attempted murder.

Another tenant, Carlos Lopez, was listed in a police record as being there at the time of the incident but was not shot, according to Fattig.

“The surviving roommate heard and observed the defendant enter another bedroom in the residence, and he heard calls for help from the occupants before hearing the defendant shoot them,” Fattig told the judge. “He also noticed the defendant smiling as he exited the room.”

According to Fattig, Lozano-Sanchez informed a witness that he “didn’t want to go through the eviction process.”

According to Fattig, he “made accusations about the victims not paying rent and that he was obviously furious about it.”

When police arrived at his little home, they discovered the injured man stumbling out the front door.

According to police, he is expected to live.

Following his arrest, Lozano-Sanchez refused to speak with police. According to a police report acquired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he informed a witness, Adria Ortega, that he was unhappy about his tenants not paying rent many days ago.

“Ortega advised Lozano to go to court to remove the occupants of his home. According to the investigation, Lozano Sanchez informed the witness that he would “handle it his way.”

Lopez told police he witnessed Lozano-Sanchez enter a bedroom where a woman pled for her life before multiple gunshots were fired and the wounded man fled.

The victims’ names, all in their 50s, were not revealed right away.

The victims' names, all in their 50s, were not revealed right away.

A deputy public defense for Lozano-Sanchez, Sarah Hawkins, complained that reciting a police arrest statement in court did not constitute evidence.