To avoid arrest, a man poses as his brother, only to discover the latter is a wanted criminal.

A man involved in two fatal car accidents planned to evade arrest by impersonating his brother, but the scheme failed spectacularly because the latter was a wanted criminal — something he had no knowledge of.

The incident occurred in the city-state of Singapore. Jason Chia Junjie, 40, was arrested in 2008 and 2014 for two unrelated offenses. To avoid detention, he pretended to be his younger brother, although, as The Straits Times reported, the latter was also wanted by authorities at the time Junjie was captured.

Junjie was sentenced to nine weeks in prison and was fined $5,000. According to the source, he was also barred from driving any vehicle for the next 20 years.

Junjie had pled guilty to one count of driving without insurance, one count of driving while disqualified, and one count of providing false information to a public official. According to Singapore Uncensored, he was fined $7,000 and barred from driving for five years in 2008 after a car crash killed a motorcyclist on a highway.

Juneji is said to have failed to obtain a driver’s license when his last disqualification expired in July 2013. Juneji hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Geylang Road and Lorong 22 in October 2014 after failing to navigate his vehicle properly. The pedestrian died of a head injury after Juneji fled the scene.

According to The Straits Times, Juneji later surrendered to authorities and was sentenced to ten months in prison and a driving ban from September 23, 2016, to September 22, 2026.

On November 2 of last year, Juneji was stopped by a police officer while illegally driving a car in Lorong 12 Geylang. During questioning, the man scribbled his brother’s information on a piece of paper and handed it to the officer. “The particulars screening revealed that (the brother) was wanted by the police. The accused was taken into custody and placed in a police car “Emily Koh, Deputy Public Prosecutor, said the publication.

The court documents obtained by The Straits Times revealed no details about his brother’s case.