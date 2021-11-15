To avoid a strike, the Film Crew Union narrowly approves contracts with producers.

According to the Associated Press, film crew members voted to ratify two contracts with Hollywood producers, but the campaign for more equitable sets may not be done.

The International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees members voted 56 percent to 44 percent in favor of new agreements among 36 local unions. When the agreements were put to a popular vote, 50.3 percent of members voted yes, while 49.7% voted no. From November 12 to 14, around 45,000 IATSE members participated in the election.

“This has been a democratic process from beginning to end, from preparation to ratification.”