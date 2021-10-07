To avoid a looming crisis, McConnell is expected to propose a short-term fix to the debt ceiling.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the United States Senate, has presented a plan to temporarily raise the debt ceiling in order to avoid a government economic catastrophe as a deadline approaches.

“He’s going to outline the proposal that he’s prepared to discuss with [Senate Majority] Leader [Senator Chuck] Schumer, and I think that’s going to give us a way out of the woods, which is what we want,” Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said after a lunch meeting with reporters on Wednesday.

She didn’t want to go into specifics.

The federal debt ceiling is set to expire on October 18, according to the Treasury Department.

While McConnell was meeting with Republican senators, US President Joe Biden was meeting with CEOs of large corporations to discuss the financial implications of the US defaulting on its debt for the first time in history.

Schumer, a New York Democrat, and Biden have pleaded with Republicans to “get out of the way” and allow Democrats to increase the debt ceiling with their slim majority rather than requiring a bipartisan 60-vote majority.

Another vote is scheduled on Wednesday afternoon in the Senate.

