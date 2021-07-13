To avoid a job crisis, the government has advocated for lowering the retirement age to 60.

UK:Government urged to lower pension age to 60 to avoid job crisis. A petition was launched to lower the state pension age due to the pandemic’s impact on the job market.

A petition has been started to persuade the government to lower the state pension age to 60 years old.

The current age people are eligible to take a state pension is 66, but the “Move the state pension age back to 60 for both men and women” petition argues a change to when people can receive their payments is essential to avoid a jobs crisis.

According to The Express, the document says that the assessment should be carried out immediately since young people are struggling to find work in a market that has become increasingly unpredictable as a result of the pandemic’s impact.

According to the petition: “Due to the pandemic, young people are having difficulty finding work and are losing their jobs.

“Why not allow older people to retire earlier, thereby freeing up jobs for young people?

“There would be a cost, however surely a far more positive cost than paying Universal Credit?

“Not to mention the option of restoring the balance back into young people’s favour and helping restore their future.”

When the furlough scheme finishes in September, the job market may become even more competitive, according to the petition, which claims that allowing those aged 60 and up to draw their pension will give young people a better chance of finding work.

The petition currently has just over 1,000 signatures and will need to gain at least 10,000 before an official government response can be triggered.

The state pension age has been established at 66 as a result of growing life expectancy, according to the administration.

The age was previously set at 65 for men and 60 for women – and a DWP spokesperson told the Express that the state pension age is something that is constantly under review.

According to the spokesperson: “Over 25 years ago, the government decided to equalize the state pension age for men and women as a long-overdue step toward gender equality.

“Raising State Pension age in line with life expectancy changes has been the policy of successive administrations over many years.”