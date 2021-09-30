To avoid a government shutdown, these 35 Senators voted against stopgap funding.

The Senate adopted a stopgap government funding bill on Thursday, which would keep federal agencies open until early December.

The spending bill, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate by a vote of 65-35, exceeding the minimum 60 votes for approval. The bill’s objective is to make continued appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, as well as to give emergency help.

John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Marsha Blackburn and William Hagerty of Tennessee, John Boozman and Thomas Cotton of Arkansas, Michael K. Braun of Indiana, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Michael Crapo of Idaho, Ted Cruz of Texas, Steven Daines of Montana, and Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa were among the 35 senators who voted against the bill.

Because Joe Biden has been busy spending all of our money, our government is running out of money.

September 29, 2021 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn)

Joshua Hawley of Missouri; John Hoeven of North Dakota; Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker of Mississippi; Ronald Johnson of Wisconsin; James Lankford and James Inhofer of Oklahoma; Mike Lee of Utah; Roger Marshall and Gerald Moran of Kansas; Rand Paul of Kentucky; Robert Portman of Ohio; James Risch of Idaho; Rick Scott and Marco Rubio of Florida;

“Manchin is correct when he says that spending more than the New Deal per person adjusted for inflation is budgetary folly. He is the voice of commonsense Democrats across the country. Other Democratic Senators must surely know better. He should stand firm in his convictions. Following the vote, Grassley stated on Twitter, “Others should have his back.”

“Republicans and Democrats have been equal to blame, in terms of how we got here, pre-rescue bill and now this spending spree,” Braun stated during an appearance on One America News Network in response to today’s vote.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.