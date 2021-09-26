To avoid a Christmas food crisis, freeze these 8 holiday necessities.

In recent weeks, the food industry has experienced a slew of supply challenges.

A perfect storm in the supply chain has resulted in supermarket shelves being left bare due to a combination of Brexit, the pandemic, and a shortage of HGV drivers.

The Prime Minister has been unable to provide an explanation as to when the matter would be rectified, raising concerns about potential shortages in the run-up to Christmas.

Food shortages, according to Boris Johnson, might endure for months.

NetVoucherCodes.co.uk’s finance gurus, on the other hand, have recommended eight lesser-known festive meals that can be frozen.

Most items can last 3-4 months in the freezer, according to a NetVoucherCodes spokeswoman, and Brits may avoid disappointment this Christmas by planning ahead.

“By understanding some of the surprise foods you can freeze, you’ll be stocking up, helping to prevent food waste, and saving money in the process,” they explained.

“Those worried about running out of freezer space should decant products into freezer-safe bags and discard any superfluous packaging to help keep things organized.”

You can freeze eight celebratory foods.

Many retailers are already concerned about Christmas inventory levels.

Purchasing and freezing these items ahead of time may be the best approach to ensure a prize turkey or roast beef joint.

However, check to see if the food is still in date and ready to defrost by Christmas Day before making any purchases.

Net Voucher Codes claims that this disputed item on the Christmas dinner plate may be readily grown at home to save money, or store bought ahead of the Christmas price spike.

Blanching or roasting them before freezing, according to the money gurus, is a great way to get the entire flavor.

This honey-covered Christmas classic will keep for around nine months.

They can be frozen in little cubes or chunks. When parsnips are blanched before freezing, their flavor and texture are preserved.

Net Voucher Codes, a surprising addition to the list, claims that cheese can be frozen whole or grated.

From mozzarella to parmesan, anything goes. “The summary has come to an end.”