To avenge black magic performed by their mother, their stepmother allegedly poisons and mutilates two children.

To avenge purported black magic perpetrated on her by their biological mother, a woman allegedly poisoned her two stepchildren before slicing different sections of their bodies.

The event occurred in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, according to authorities. According to NDTV, authorities said the lady, named as Jyoti Prajapati, poisoned the children’s meals before strangling them in separate rooms and slicing their bodies.

She then walked away from the scene, leaving them in a pool of blood, to go to the market.

When the accused’s husband, Arvind, went home on Wednesday, he discovered his children had died.

After she returned home from the market, the cops interrogated her. During questioning, Prajapati admitted to killing the children and explained her motives to the police.

“Jyoti became pregnant two months ago but miscarried. Jyoti accused Arvind’s first wife of black magic, according to senior police officer Aman Singh Rathore of the Hindustan Times. “With a vegetable knife, she sliced the girl’s throat, wrist, and other bodily parts, as well as the boy’s private part.”

The lady was caught right away and charged with the murders of the two children. The charges’ specifics have yet to be published.

Several people in India, particularly in rural areas, rely on occultist rituals and even engage in human sacrifice to achieve their goals. People believe that black magic may change their fortunes and damage others in certain locations, hence it is prevalent.

An 8-year-old child was mutilated and had her eye gouged out as part of a human sacrifice in August. The incident occurred in the Indian state of Bihar, at a village in Munger. A local magician encouraged a guy to sacrifice a girl to prevent his wife’s pregnancy from terminating in a miscarriage, according to an investigation. The police detained the local occultist and another person in connection with the matter at the time after conducting an investigation.