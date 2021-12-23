To assist children enduring treatments, Alder Hey promotes a dog as a “cuddle manager.”

The hospital’s resident therapy dog, Holly, a Labrador Retriever, is now in charge of distracting children from procedures.

Holly also collaborates with physiotherapists and play professionals to help children move again after surgery.

Holly is owned by former paramilitary police officer Barry Lea, and the two are regular visitors to Alder Hey’s outpatients department, although she had to take a break when the epidemic struck.

Holly, according to Barry, is “an equal opportunity hug pot,” bringing joy and necessary distraction to children and their families through stressful times, and “of course, all the staff love her too.”

Through Alder Hey’s CAMHS team, the adorable doggie has previously assisted young people with cynophobia (a crippling fear of dogs).

“Our Holly, has been promoted to ‘Cuddle Manager,'” Alder Hey wrote in a tweet to their 50,000 followers.

“Along with cuddling and comfort, she also serves as a distraction for youngsters who are undergoing invasive operations.” She also collaborates with physiotherapists and play specialists to get kids moving again after surgery #ChristmasAtAlderHey” Many parents raced to the comments section to relate their experiences with Holly, implying that there is no better dog for the job.

“I ran into Holly when my daughter went in for her heart surgery,” one recalled. I believe in the potential of therapy dogs since my dog and I have done therapy dog work together. “And the universe provided me just what I needed in Holly.” “Deservedly so!” said another. Holly and your human counterpart, Barry, did an excellent job. Thank you for everything you do for our kids, teens, families, and staff. “There’s nothing quite like a Holly hug.” “Aww, Holly came to see my son,” one person said. “I’ll never be able to thank Alder Hey enough for rescuing my son that day; we’ve seen Holly since and all we have to do now is stroke her 😉 great done Holly and AH!” “This is the finest news I’ve heard in a long time,” a fourth commented. Glorious. Holly is a hero.”