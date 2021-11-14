To appear in court, a driver was caught speeding at 120 mph on the M56.

A driver who was caught speeding at 120mph on the M56 has been detained and charged, and will appear before magistrates.

On the M56 near Stretton in the Warrington area this evening, Merseyside Police detected a vehicle going 50mph over the speed limit (Sunday November 14).

Traffic cops apprehended the motorist and charged him.

If convicted, the motorist might face an automatic ban and substantial punishment, as well as having his or her information reported to the DVLA.

At 10:04 p.m., the NorthWest Motorway Police Department tweeted: “A driver has been summoned after being caught speeding at 120 mph on the M56 near Stretton. @MerPolTraffic #Fatal4” People are reminded to phone 999 in an emergency.