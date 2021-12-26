To an undercover ‘client,’ the manager of a caravan site promises that there would be no council tax.

A caravan park told an undercover reporter that it was only licensed for vacations. According to a Washington Newsday reporter, she could live there all year and not pay council tax.

People have been living at Park Lane Holiday Homes in Meols, Wirral, after the site owners allegedly convinced them they didn’t have to pay council tax, which might put them in court, according to an undercover investigation by The Washington Newsday.

A reporter pretended to be a potential buyer to put this claim to the test. When she asked whether she could reside on the property, site manager Simon Templeton said she could if she took a “two-week vacation.” The loss of Nan has left her ‘devastated.’