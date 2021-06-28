To allow a continuous flow of information, the EU recognizes UK data protection rules.

After the European Union decided to adopt data adequacy rulings on the matter, personal data can continue to flow freely between Europe and the United Kingdom.

It means that, post-Brexit, the EU has acknowledged the UK’s now independent data protection rules and decided that they are comparable to EU regulations.

The European Commission’s announcement means that UK businesses and organizations can continue to receive personal data from the EU and the wider European Economic Area without having to implement additional data security measures, demonstrating that the UK can match the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Law Enforcement Directive protections (LED).

After more than a year of talks, the EU has “officially recognized the UK’s data protection rules,” according to Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden.

“This is good news for businesses, it will enable continued co-operation between the UK and the EU, and it will assist law enforcement authorities in keeping people safe,” he said.

“We will now focus on using the power of data to foster innovation and economic growth while ensuring that people’s safety and privacy are protected.”

The European Commission’s vice-president for values and openness, Vera Jourova, praised the decision but cautioned that if the UK’s data privacy standards alter in the future, the Commission will be ready to intervene.

“The United Kingdom has left the European Union, but its legal regime for protecting personal data remains unchanged,” she stated.

“As a result, we’ve made these adequacy determinations today. Simultaneously, we have paid close attention to the Parliament, member states, and the European Data Protection Board’s concerns, particularly about the prospect of future divergence from our standards in the UK’s privacy regime.

“We are discussing a fundamental right of EU citizens that we have a responsibility to defend. This is why we have extensive safeguards in place, and we will intervene if anything changes on the UK side.”

The free flow of data is the foundation of the modern economy and is critical for businesses in all industries.

indiv (This is a short article)