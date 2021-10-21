To aid crisis-hit pubs and breweries, a plea has been made to scrap proposals for beer tax increases.

Jodie Kidd, a publican, model, and former motor racer, is urging the government to abandon plans to raise beer taxes in order to support struggling pubs and breweries.

Jodie handed a petition signed by more than 125,000 people to 10 Downing Street after years of support for the Long Live The Local campaign, which promotes Britain’s pubs and breweries.

The appeal comes as fresh research suggests that up to 20,000 pubs might close down, putting 200,000 jobs at danger. The increase in VAT from 12.5 percent to 20 percent, as well as the expected increase in Beer Duty, will exacerbate the situation.

The campaign, which is backed by a broad coalition of British pubs and breweries, is requesting that the government reduce VAT, Beer Duty, and Business Rates to aid pubs and breweries in not only recovering from the pandemic, but also accelerating their return to growth.

Despite the fact that many pubs reopened in July, many are still running at less than 90% of their 2019 levels, with enormous debts to pay and rising expenditures. Despite this hazardous situation, the government is apparently going to raise Beer Duty, as well as VAT and Business Rates, in the Autumn Budget.

“As a publican myself, I appreciate how difficult it has been for pubs across the UK in the last 18 months, with revenues cut severely owing to Covid-19,” Jodie Kidd said.

“My own bar is still only generating 30% of the money it did in 2019. The recovery of the bar and brewing industries is still fragile, but next week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has the opportunity to save the futures of up to 20,000 establishments that are facing closure by reversing his proposals to raise VAT, Beer Duty, and VAT.

“Long Live The Local has been a part of my life for a few years now, and this year is more essential than any other. It’s not just pubs that are in jeopardy; it’s livelihoods, communities, and the lifeblood of our country.” “Pubs are the heart of our communities across the country, bringing people together and offering the largest social outreach service in the UK, helping to battle social isolation and. “Summary finishes,” said David Cunningham, campaign director of Local Long Live Local.