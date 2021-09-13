To achieve political goals with the West, China says North Korea should “exercise restraint.”

According to the Associated Press, China, North Korea’s staunchest supporter, advised the country should “exercise moderation” in order to achieve its political aims with the West, rather than its normal historical techniques of threats of action.

According to the Associated Press, North Korea has long attempted to exploit the threat of nuclear weapons as a response to what it thinks is US and South Korean hostility. At the same time, it has attempted to exert pressure on the US to lift sanctions and provide economic assistance.

In its latest attempt to put pressure on the West, the North stated on Monday that it successfully tested newly designed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend.

According to the Associated Press, China refused to comment on the missiles when approached. To achieve political aims, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian merely asked “all parties concerned to maintain prudence, advance in the same direction, actively participate in communication and contact.”

The North described its new missiles as a “strategic weapon of immense significance,” implying that they were designed with nuclear warheads in mind.

The international world is dead set on persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, and has long used a combination of sanctions threats and promises of economic aid to attempt to sway the North. However, since the failure of a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-US President Donald Trump in 2019, US-led nuclear discussions have remained stuck. The Americans turned down Kim’s demand for massive sanctions relief in exchange for the dismantling of an old nuclear complex at the time.

In March, North Korea started a year-long hiatus in ballistic tests by shooting two short-range missiles into the sea, following a history of putting incoming US administrations to the test to see how they react. Kim’s leadership has so far rebuffed the Biden administration’s offers of discussion, insisting that Washington first forsake its “hostile” policies, which include sanctions and a military alliance with South Korea.

As a result of the Korean War, the US maintains around 28,000 troops in South Korea to assist deter any North Korean invasion.

As a result of the Korean War, the US maintains around 28,000 troops in South Korea to assist deter any North Korean invasion.