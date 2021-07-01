To achieve herd immunity, children may need to be vaccinated.

According to an expert to the Government’s vaccine taskforce, children may need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order for the UK population to achieve herd immunity.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been authorized by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in children aged 12 and up, but the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has yet to decide whether they should receive it.

Adults and some children in special circumstances are eligible to participate in the UK’s immunization program, and 62.4 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated so far.

Double-jabbed people account for 49.2 percent of the population.

Given the low risk of infection from Covid-19, experts are split on whether children should be vaccinated.

Professor Jeffrey Almond told Sky News that young people may need vaccinations to meet the herd immunity standard.

“At the outset, we estimated that roughly 65 percent to 70 percent of the population needed to be immune in order to have herd immunity, which prevents the virus from spreading,” he said.

“Because even if 80 percent of the adult population is vaccinated, if only half of the population is immunized, we’re still too low to prevent the virus from spreading, and it will spread in children.

“As a result, if and when possible, I support vaccinating children as well, so that the entire population is immune to the point where the virus can no longer circulate.”

From a population standpoint, it is evident that youngsters must be vaccinated.

Martin McKee, a member of Independent Sage and a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, echoed his remarks, saying that there was a clear rationale for vaccinating children.

“I think folks in the JCVI, who are looking at it from the standpoint of the individual child and the risk/benefit balance, are less excited about vaccinating children, but I’m a public health physician,” he said on Times Radio. From a demographic standpoint, it is self-evident that we must vaccinate. (This is a brief piece.)