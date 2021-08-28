TK Maxx customers eager to get their hands on a ‘gorgeous’ sweet treat they ‘need.’

After one of its new products was shared online, TK Maxx customers were ecstatic.

NewFoodsUK, a Facebook page, revealed the retailer’s gourmet coffee syrups, which have proven to be highly popular with customers.

TK Maxx is famed for its discounts and designer treasures, with shoppers frequently stumbling across excellent finds.

Customers must taste Marks and Spencer’s “amazing” £3 chocolate delight.

People are excited to get their hands on its sugar-free fall syrups, which have been shared online. Many people have even tagged friends and asked them to pick up the syrups on their next shopping trip.

One shopper remarked beneath the Facebook image, “I’d love these,” and another replied, “Yes plz.”

“I need them all,” wrote a third.

“Ooh these look amazing- I can’t wait for pumpkin spice season,” said a fourth shopper.

“How delicious do these look,” remarked a fifth, and “These looks yum!! Xx” wrote a sixth.

“These look amazing xx,” said another.

Here’s where you can find a TK Maxx near you. Tkmaxx also has an online store at www.tkmaxx.com.