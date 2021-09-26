TK Maxx customers are lining up to get a bizarre £7 Christmas ornament.

After one of its new products was shared online, TK Maxx customers were ecstatic.

The purple Christmas Dinosaur from the business was shared on Facebook by Money Saver Online, and it has been a hit with customers.

TK Maxx is famed for its discounts and designer treasures, with shoppers frequently stumbling across excellent finds.

Primark’s ‘beautiful’ Customers looking for a £38 checkered suit say they need it as soon as possible.

Its holiday ornament, which costs £6.99, has now been posted online, and fans are eager to get their hands on it. Many people have even tagged their friends and asked them to look for it in their local supermarkets.

One consumer said beneath the Facebook photo, “Obviously I need one!!!” “I’m getting this lol,” remarked a second.

“These are the Christmas decorations I could get into,” a third commented.

“Please may we have a Christmas dinosaur,” a fourth tagged a friend.

A fifth told a friend about the news and wrote, “Get to TK Max x.”

“Awk look!” exclaimed another. It was designed specifically for me.”

Here’s where you can find a TK Maxx near you. Tkmaxx also has an online store at www.tkmaxx.com.