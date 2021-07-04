TJ Hughes was hit with three hefty fines for breaching the lockdown.

TJ Hughes was fined a total of £30,000 in Liverpool for lockdown violations.

Three different penalties of £10,000 were imposed on the department shop, all of which were related to occurrences that occurred in the same month.

The fines were detailed in documents released by Liverpool City Council.

The city’s licensing officers have been tasked with implementing Coronavirus legislation since it was adopted as the epidemic gained root in the UK, according to a report by the Neighbourhood Select Committee.

“Since April 2020, the Licensing Enforcement Team and Businesses Team have undertaken over 6,000 compliance visits to premises throughout the city,” the report stated.

“19 restriction notices, 5 improvement notices, and 18 fixed penalty notices were issued as a result of these visits.”

The report mentioned the action taken against Cirq-D-Play, a soft play centre that was fined £3,960 for opening in November when such facilities were obliged to close due to regulations at the time.

The first closure notice issued by the authority during the pandemic was given to Prophecy Performance Gym in Speke.

The action taken against TJ Hughes was then briefly reviewed.

“The other notable incident was the issuing of a Prohibition Notice and three £10,000 Fixed Penalty Notices to TJ Hughes; steps consistent with our regional colleagues,” according to the report.

In November, the firm was fined £17,000 for opening a store in Middlesbrough.

TJ Hughes was not a “vital” retailer, according to Middlesbrough Council, and should be closed.

In that case, the company claimed that because it sold food, hardware, and gardening supplies, its store was “entitled to remain open.”

The license review did not indicate the grounds for the fines imposed by Liverpool Council.

However, the ECHO understands that all three events involved the firm’s Liverpool city centre store and were linked to incidents in November, when the city was placed under Tier Three restrictions for a brief period before the second national lockdown was implemented.

TJ Hughes has been approached by the ECHO for comment.