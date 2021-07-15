Tips To Protect Your Furry Friends On National Pet Fire Safety Day 2021

Every year on July 15, National Pet Fire Safety Day is observed to keep our furry pets safe from the dangers of fire.

This day began in 2009, when the American Kennel Club (AKC) and ADT Security Services determined that pet owners should be aware of the precautions that must be taken to avoid fires and keep their animals safe.

On the AKC’s website, spokesman Lisa Peterson stated, “One of the trademarks of responsible dog ownership is keeping pets safe and planning for unexpected catastrophes, including house fires.” “The best method to keep your four-legged family member safe is to pet proof your home, construct pet-friendly escape routes, and warn rescuers of your dogs existence with ‘window clings.’”

The following are some AKC recommendations for keeping pets safe in the event of a house fire:

Here are some pet-related quips culled from Brainy Quotes:

“Pets help us to become more human. They remind us that we have a duty and responsibility to protect, nurture, and care for all living things.” — Cromwell, James

“A part of one’s soul remains unawakened until one has loved an animal.” – France, Anatole

“Losing a pet can be more devastating than losing a human because you weren’t pretending to love it in the case of the pet.” Amy Sedaris is a writer who is well-known for her comedic work.

“Animals are dependable, and many are full of love. They are faithful to their emotions, predictable in their actions, thankful, and loyal. People have to live up to high standards.” – Montapert, Alfred A.

“It’s tough to comprehend why people fail to recognize that pets are gifts to humanity.” Linda Blair –

“Dogs have a lot of wisdom. They hide in a quiet place and lick their wounds, refusing to return to the world until they have healed.” Christie, Agatha

“All I have to do when I’m feeling down is watch my kitties, and my courage returns.” — Bukowski, Charles

“Perhaps the most valuable gift an animal can bestow is a constant reminder of who we truly are.” Nick Trout –

“Animals are such delightful companions – they don’t ask questions and don’t criticize.” — T.S. Eliot

“Animals are dependable, and many are full of love. They are faithful to their emotions, predictable in their actions, thankful, and loyal. People have to live up to high standards.” – Montapert, Alfred A.