Tips for getting your dog ready for the return to work or school.

Merseyside’s dogs will be spending more time alone as youngsters return to school and employees return to the office.

Pet owners spent more time with their dogs than normal as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and its related lockdowns.

However, our canine companions may be surprised by the abrupt return to ‘normal’ life, as they have become accustomed to their owners being at home all of the time.

To assist dog owners in preparing their pups for the “return to normalcy,” TeamDogs has partnered up with Pets at Home to give tips on how to make the transition as painless as possible.

Because all dogs are different, some will have a harder time adjusting to spending more time alone than others.

Because your pet can’t tell you if they’re having separation anxiety, you’ll need to be on the lookout for signs that they don’t appreciate being left alone.

Changes in behavior when they notice you getting ready to go out, making noises when you leave, unexpected toilet accidents, and destructive behavior are common examples.

Predictability can make dogs feel less stressed, so having a regular schedule that your dog is used to is a good idea.

The following are some topics to think about:

– Make sure you get up and go to bed at the same times every day. This manner, your pet will be aware of when they will be let in and out, as well as when they will have their final toilet break of the evening.

– Keep your dog’s mealtimes consistent to avoid them wondering when food will be served.

– Take your dog for a walk or let them out at the same times every day so they don’t get concerned about when they’ll be let out.

Whether you’re only in the same room or leaving to go out, most dogs have the abilities to be left alone safely.

Spend some time in a different room with them, or put them in their crate for a while to remind them of their independence. You may even listen to music on the radio. “The summary has come to an end.”