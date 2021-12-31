Tips for getting your dog ready for New Year’s Eve festivities.

It’s important to remember that while we head off to our New Year’s Eve parties tonight, the loud celebrations might cause stress in our dogs.

The holiday season is a time for wonderful eating, visiting relatives and friends, and getting together with friends and family.

It’s a time when, once planned, we can all unwind and unwind as we bid our goodbyes to another busy year – yet, as some may be unaware, this time of year can be extremely stressful for our dogs.

Fans rush to support Stacey Solomon after she makes a heartbreaking announcement.

After so many of us gained a new four-legged family member during the pandemic, this holiday season may be the first for many dogs.

This means that for the first time, puppies around the country will be exposed to things like parties, presents, decorations, and dinners.

While some puppies will be able to adjust to the season as it progresses, others will be overwhelmed or overexcited.

The good news is that there are a few things new dog owners can do to make New Year’s Eve a memorable experience for both them and their pets.

Tilly Wild, a veterinary physiotherapist who has worked with Matalan, has compiled a list of recommendations and advice to ensure that your dog has a happy, healthy, and safe New Year, making the festive season as joyful as possible for the whole family.

Remember to contact your veterinarian if you have any concerns about your pet’s health.

If your dog is terrified, don’t worry about it.

According to Tilly, doing so confirms that your dog has something to be terrified of. If your pet becomes fearful, try not to fuss over them too much, as this will simply confirm that they are correct to be scared.

Put your dog in a crate or a pen where they will feel safe.

Pet owners are recommended to provide their dog with a safe zone, such as their crate, den, or puppy enclosure, rather than making a big deal out of it. This will make them feel more peaceful and relaxed while in a secure atmosphere.

Make sure your dog has plenty of toys and goodies.

“Summary ends.” Make sure to stock out their safe area with a lot of stuff.