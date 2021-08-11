Tipping Point viewers were taken aback when a contestant’s occupation was misheard.

Bex, Ameet, Christine, and John were among the candidates in today’s program, which was a repeat from September 2019.

John revealed he was from Reading and is a celebrant, or person in charge of a wedding ceremony, when introducing himself to presenter Ben Shephard.

Fans, on the other hand, misheard him and mistook him for a celibacy.

When the episode initially aired in 2019, many expressed their surprise on Twitter, with one fan asking, “What did John claim he was?” “He’s John and he’s celibate?” said one, while another added, “He’s John and he’s celibate?” John, TMI.”

Fans who were watching the replay today were equally surprised as well.

“Stay celibate John!” tweeted @SenorApple2014. “Did John say he’s celibate?” said another stunned viewer, @Twosccopsofpea, on #TippingPoint. #tippingpoint.”

Tipping Point continues to air on ITV every weekday at 4 p.m.