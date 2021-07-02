Tipping Point viewers were left speechless by a celebrity lookalike contestant on ITV.

On Thursday afternoon, Ben Shephard welcomed new participants into the ITV1 studio to solve quiz questions in the hopes of winning the jackpot.

However, the look of candidate Paul drew the attention of viewers, with some believing he had a renowned doppelganger.

They turned to Twitter to compare Paul to Phillip Schofield, the host of This Morning, whom several thought he resembled.

Others, however, disagreed, claiming that he reminded them of Louis Walsh, according to Birmingham Live.

“Paul on Tipping Point be looking like a BTEC Schofield!” wrote one.

Ben welcomed four candidates into the studio on the ITV1 quiz show, which aired at 4pm on Thursday July 1.

The four contestants appeared on the show to answer questions about general knowledge in order to win counters.

They use them on a giant coin pusher arcade-style machine once they’ve won those, but only the winner at the end gets any money.

Tipping Point is still on ITV1 every weekday, and episodes are also available on the ITV Hub.