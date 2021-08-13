Tipping Point on ITV is under criticism when a participant claims the machine is working against him.

A competitor on today’s episode of ITV Tipping Point accused the system of conspiring against him.

In the most recent episode of the ITV show, Ben Shephard welcomed four new contestants to take on the arcade-style machine.

John from Leeds was one of the players today, putting his general knowledge to the test in the hopes of winning the £10,000 cash prize.

The pharmaceutical distributor competed against Tom, Nikki, and Katherine, and made it to the final.

Earlier in the show, he set his eyes on knocking over the massive pile of coins that had accumulated at drop zone 2, but after several failed tries, he wondered if the machine was malfunctioning.

“Does it constantly stay at number two?” he inquired.

“It’s not the drop zone, John,” Ben Shephard retorted. To be honest, I believe it’s your timing.”

The exchange sent viewers of Tipping Point into fits of laughter on Twitter.

“John questions the machine’s operation,” one enthusiast wrote.

“John knew Magnet Man was against him,” said another.

“Ben isn’t entertained by John’s drivel,” a third said.

John chose not to risk for the £10,000 prize and walked away with a tidy sum of £2,450.