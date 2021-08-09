Tipping Point on ITV has been chastised for an easy question that eliminated a Scouse candidate.

Tipping Point received backlash from viewers after a participant from Liverpool was eliminated from the show due to a “easy” sudden death question.

In the most recent episode of the ITV show, Ben Shephard welcomed four new contestants to take on the arcade-style machine.

Hayley, a travel agent from Liverpool, was one of the players today, putting her general knowledge to the test in the hopes of winning the £10,000 cash prize.

Hayley completed two questions correctly, however Ben Shephard claimed she pressed the drop zone button too quickly after she failed to bank any of her coins.

Patricia, a former London schoolteacher, likewise didn’t have any money in the bank, therefore the first round had to be decided by a sudden death question.

“Soup is normally consumed with what type of cutlery?” Ben Shephard inquired.

” Patricia was the first to correctly respond with the spoon, so Hayley had to walk home empty-handed, and Tipping Point followers slammed the simple question on Twitter.

“Such a testing question for abrupt death,” one fan wrote. “A query asking what silverware soup is eaten with,” commented another. “If soup is”traditionally” eaten with a spoon, what other form of cutlery has been used?” inquired another. “Why are all the questions on tipping point today so easy? #tippingpoint,” a fourth remarked. ”