Tinder now allows daters to talk briefly before swiping right.

As part of new ways to improve the online dating experience, Tinder is allowing users to communicate briefly with possible partners before matching.

Until now, contact was only possible if both singles swiped right – the app’s well-known method of expressing interest in someone’s profile – or if one of them had paid for platinum membership.

According to Tinder, Hot Takes is aimed to give people a chance to communicate in a “low-stakes session” social experience.

The function, which will be available everyday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., is a question-and-answer-based “live chat game that breaks the ice with someone new,” allowing “flirty banter” to be a person’s first impression and compatibility to be tested.

A timer will begin to count down, offering the user the option of responding or letting it expire and moving on to someone else.

Tinder’s CEO, Jim Lanzone, explained that the enhancements are being made because a new generation of daters is demanding more in the post-Covid era.

He explained that people want “more methods to show off their true selves, more ways to have fun and interact with others electronically, and more control over who they meet on Tinder and how they communicate.”

“They also want to date in a less structured way, at their own leisure, in the hopes of sparks flying with someone unexpected.

“Today’s launch provides the groundwork for all of this and more — a richer, multi-dimensional experience that enhances Tinder’s platform possibilities.”

Users will also have the option to add videos to their accounts, as well as a space to find people with similar interests.

When it releases later this summer, a new Explore area will feature Hot Takes and other in-app activities.