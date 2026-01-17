Timothy Busfield Faces Serious Charges Amid Allegations of Sexual Abuse

Actor Timothy Busfield, a veteran star known for his roles in “Thirtysomething” and “The West Wing,” is facing multiple charges of sexual abuse following disturbing allegations from minors involved with the Fox series “The Cleaning Lady.” The 68-year-old actor and director was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on January 13, 2026, after an arrest warrant was issued for criminal sexual contact with two young boys.

Details of the Allegations

Busfield’s first court appearance came just a day after his arrest, where a judge ruled he must remain in custody as the case progresses. The charges include two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse. The allegations stem from incidents that reportedly occurred on the set of “The Cleaning Lady,” a crime drama filmed in New Mexico and produced by Warner Bros. Television. Busfield, who directed and executive produced several episodes of the series, has denied the accusations through his attorney, Stanton “Larry” Stein.

According to the arrest affidavit, prosecutors allege that Busfield groomed and abused two boys over several years. The boys, who referred to him as “Uncle Tim,” claimed that Busfield touched them inappropriately. One boy, who was just seven when the abuse allegedly began, has reportedly suffered psychological trauma, including nightmares and PTSD. These details, cited in court documents, have raised public concern about the severity of the case.

Busfield has rejected all claims, asserting in a video released before his arrest that the accusations are “all lies.” His attorney, Stein, contends that the allegations are motivated by a personal vendetta following the children’s departure from the show. Stein also noted that Warner Bros. had previously investigated similar claims and found no evidence supporting the accusations.

In addition to these allegations, a new accusation has surfaced involving a 16-year-old girl. Prosecutors allege that Busfield groped and kissed the girl during an audition at the B Street Theatre in Sacramento, California. The girl’s father claims that Busfield pressured them not to report the incident. This new accusation, combined with prior claims, has led prosecutors to argue that Busfield has shown a pattern of “predatory conduct.”

Legal Developments and Future Proceedings

The legal process is now in its early stages. On January 15, 2026, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman announced a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for January 20. This hearing will determine if Busfield should remain in jail while awaiting trial. Bregman emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of all involved parties, while urging anyone with further information to come forward. The investigation remains open, and authorities have suggested that additional victims may be identified in the coming months.

If the case proceeds to trial, it is expected to take 12 to 18 months, signaling the complex nature of the legal proceedings ahead. The next steps will include the formal filing of charges and Busfield’s arraignment, where he will be asked to enter a plea.

Busfield’s legal team has also emphasized his cooperation with law enforcement, noting that he voluntarily submitted to a polygraph test, which his lawyer claims he passed. Stein continues to assert that the new accusations are unfounded, suggesting that they stem from the mother of one of the boys seeking revenge for her child’s termination from the show.

The entertainment industry is watching the case closely, as Warner Bros. Television and Fox have both expressed their commitment to cooperating with law enforcement. The charges have sparked a broader conversation about safety on film sets and the responsibilities of those in positions of power in the industry.

Meanwhile, Busfield’s wife, Melissa Gilbert, a star of “Little House on the Prairie,” has chosen to remain silent in the public eye, respecting her husband’s legal team’s advice. Her spokesperson stated that she is focused on supporting their family during this challenging time and will speak publicly at an appropriate moment.

As the case unfolds, previous allegations against Busfield from the 1990s and 2012 have resurfaced, further complicating the matter. Although these earlier accusations did not result in charges, they have been cited as part of the rationale for denying him bail.

The ongoing investigation and court hearings will continue to test the legal system’s ability to balance the rights of the accused with the need to protect vulnerable individuals. With the entertainment world closely monitoring developments, the outcome of this high-profile case remains uncertain.