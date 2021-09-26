Timo Werner allegedly wants Manchester United to transfer over to Liverpool, according to evidence in a lawsuit based on “WhatsApp discussions.”

Evidence provided as part of a lawsuit in Germany claims that Chelsea forward Timo Werner was interested in a move to Manchester United when he turned down a move to Liverpool.

Werner was thought to be a target for Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp, but the Reds instead chose to sign Diogo Jota on a long-term deal from Wolves.

The Reds were said to have scouted the German striker, with latest rumours claiming they approached him in 2019, months before his contract with RB Leipzig expired.

But, before Chelsea paid the £48 million release clause a year later, Werner signed a contract extension with Leipzig.

According to The Mirror, Werner’s agent Karl-Heinz Forster is suing his former associate Murat Lokurlu, according to a story in Der Spiegel.

A number of WhatsApp discussions indicating an apparent potential transfer for Werner in 2019 were supplied by Lokurlu as part of the financial disagreement.

According to Sport Witness, the German striker discussed a prospective move to Old Trafford with his advisor Murat Lokurlu, calling the Red Devils as his “favorite.”

Chelsea, then led by Frank Lampard, were reportedly alluded to as “super alternatives” at the time.

Following Liverpool’s offer of a five-year contract worth roughly €12 million (£10.5 million), amounting to almost £200,000 per week, Werner allegedly stated that he preferred a move to United.

According to the article, such a deal would have included substantial bonuses totaling €25 million (£21 million).

Man United is said to have made the initial offer for Werner’s services, outbidding Liverpool’s pay offer with a €15 million-per-season package.

Neither deal came to fruition, and Werner ended himself at Stamford Bridge, where he remains an important part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans despite reports linking him with a return to Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

In a 1-1 Carabao Cup encounter against Aston Villa, he scored his first goal of the season, which the Blues won 4-3 in a penalty shootout.