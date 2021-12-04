Timings, route, and suit collection for the Liverpool Santa Dash 2021.

Liverpool’s Santa Dash 2021 takes place tomorrow, Sunday December 5, with runners costumed as Father Christmas in red and blue Santa suits heading to the city’s streets.

Due to the pandemic, the 5K fun run was cancelled last year. It is the UK’s largest and longest-running Santa Run, now in its 18th year.

This year’s run will be billed as the Appreciate Group Liverpool Santa Dash, with Alder Hey Children’s Charity serving as the main charity partner.

So far, every stop on the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2021 has been completed.

For the fourth year in a row, Arriva North West is supporting the Liverpool Santa Dash by providing free transport on the Arriva bus network throughout Merseyside on the day of the event.

Santas must wear their Santa suit and race number in the morning, or their Santa suit and medal when returning home, to qualify for free bus transportation to or from the city center.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Liverpool Santa Dash 2021, which takes place tomorrow.

When: The Liverpool Santa Dash will take place tomorrow, Sunday, December 5, at 9.30 a.m.

Route

The race will begin in front of the renowned Liver Building on Liverpool’s Pier Head.

After that, the 5K route takes you through the city center, past the Royal Albert Dock, and back along the main waterfront routes.

The runners will then make their way through the congested streets to the finish line in front of the Town Hall, where they will be greeted by enormous Christmas characters and a flurry of snow.

Collection of suits

As part of their entry fee, everyone who registers for the Santa Dash will receive a Santa costume. The Santa suit collection pop-up shop is located on the Roe Street side of the St. Johns Shopping Centre (the bus station side).

The shop is located above Wetherspoons on the ground level and can be reached by foot from Roe Street or by the escalator across from the LFC shop in Williamson Square. By the footbridge entry point, it is directly across from Matalan.

Today, Saturday, December 4, at 5:00 p.m., you must pick up your Santa costume. From 9.30 a.m., the Santa suit collection shop is open. Remember to bring your collection card with you! “Summary comes to an end.”