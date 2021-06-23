Timeline of the United Kingdom’s tumultuous exit from the European Union

The UK voted 52 percent to 48 percent to leave the EU five years ago on Wednesday, but the road out of Europe has been anything from smooth.

Here are the crucial dates on the road to Brexit for the United Kingdom.

– 23 January 2013

Prime Minister David Cameron has promised an in-out referendum on EU membership if the Conservatives win the 2015 general election, despite tremendous pressure from many of his own MPs and the growth of Ukip.

– 7 May 2015

The Conservatives win a landslide victory over Ed Miliband’s Labour Party, securing a majority in the House of Commons. Mr. Cameron has promised to carry out his manifesto promise of an EU referendum.

– 23 June 2016

In a surprising result, the UK decides to leave the EU, with 52 percent of the people in favor, and Prime Minister David Cameron resigns soon.

– 13 July 2016

Theresa May succeeds David Cameron as Prime Minister. Despite voting in favor of Remain, she says she will “rise to the task” of negotiating the UK’s withdrawal.

– 10 November 2016

The High Court decides against the government, stating that Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union, the mechanism that initiates the UK’s exit from the EU, must be triggered by a vote in Parliament. Mrs May has stated that the decision will not prevent her from enacting the law before April 2017.

– 29 March 2017

Article 50 is triggered by Mrs May. European Council president Donald Tusk says it is not a happy occasion, telling a Brussels press conference his message to the UK is: “We already miss you. Thank you very much, and good luck.”

– 18 April 2017

Mrs May calls for a sudden general election on June 8th.

– 8 June 2017

Mrs May is humiliated after her election bet backfires and she loses her Commons majority. She becomes head of a minority Conservative administration propped up by the Democratic Unionist Party.

– 22 September 2017

In a crucial Brexit speech in Florence, Mrs May sends a message to EU leaders by saying: “We. (This is a brief piece.)