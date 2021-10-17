Time off for Chicago police officers has been limited due to a feud between the mayor and the union over the Vaxx mandate.

Due to an ongoing disagreement between Mayor Lori Lighfoot and John Catanzara, head of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 (FOP), over the COVID vaccine requirement, Chicago police officers’ elective time off will be limited.

According to a memo acquired by ABC7, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) warned all cops on Saturday that their time off will be limited until further notice. It didn’t say whether the decision was tied to the vaccine requirement debate.

“Until until notice, sworn CPD members will not be able to use elective time.” The memo also said that “the use of elective time will require prior clearance from the Deputy Chief or higher within the requested member’s chain of command.”

Catanzara is prohibited from making any public comments on the COVID vaccine until October 25, according to a temporary restraining order imposed by a judge on Friday.

The court ruling came after the mayor sought an injunction against Catanzara and the FOP on Friday after requesting that police officers ignore a rule requiring them to report their vaccination status.

By Friday, all city employees, including police officers, were obliged to disclose their own vaccination status via an online official portal. Unvaccinated city workers must be tested twice a week for COVID until December 31, which is the last day for them to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to CBS Chicago, the FOP filed a lawsuit against the city, Lightfoot, and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown on Friday, immediately after the order was issued. They allegedly neglected to adequately discuss the vaccine obligation with the union, according to the lawsuit.

Lightfoot accused the police union chief and the FOP of “participating in, promoting, and encouraging a work stoppage or strike” in a statement released on Friday.

Meanwhile, Catanzara stated in a brief video that a follow-up hearing is set for Monday, but that he is not authorized to speak publicly about the vaccine mandate in “any manner, shape, or form” for the time being.

According to CBS Chicago, the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement in favor of the FOP’s case against the vaccine mandate.

