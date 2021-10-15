Time has practically stopped in this Merseyside community.

A lovely village situated at the far north end of Merseyside, where time seems to have stood still.

Churchtown, in Southport, is a peaceful part of the region with a lot of history.

And taking a walk about can make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

Churchtown has a rustic aspect to it, with thatched-roof houses and whitewashed structures.

Churchtown is now a suburb of Southport, but the situation could have easily been reversed.

According to local historian Gladys Armstrong, the village was the principal settlement, but it was eaten up by Southport.

Gladys also told The Washington Newsday that Vikings who came in the area developed most of Sefton and West Lancashire.

The sea came right up to the edge of Churchtown back then.

“The king [Richard I] gave the North Meols area to a guy named Uhtred for favors granted, battles won, and things like that,” Gladys explained.

“Vikings arrived in the area around 900 AD, hence many of the local place names are Scandinavian in origin.”

“Viking words include Ormskirk, Formby, and Crosby.”

The Vikings’ presence in the early creation of Churchtown is reflected in the thatched houses that dot the landscape.

Builders would flip an old boat over, place it on stilts, and then build a thatched roof in the shape of the overturned boat.

Stocks may still be seen at St Cuthbert’s Church, which was established in the 12th century before being restored later.

Although the current relics, snuggled against the church wall, were put 150 years ago, when they were clearly in use, the stocks have been a familiar sight in Churchtown hamlet for at least 300 years.

Stocks rendered “victims” largely immobile, and they were frequently exposed in a public venue, such as a market (as seen here), to the derision of passers-by.

This scorn was often symbolized by throwing rotting food at the sufferer, but there is no indication that this happened in Churchtown.

The offenders, on the other hand, were compelled to serve their six-hour sentence in the rain, in the heat of summer, or in the frigid cold.

The Southport Visiter reported Richard in June 1861. “The summary has come to an end.”