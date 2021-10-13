Time and How to Watch William Shatner’s Space Launch on the Blue Origin Live Stream YouTube Channel.

On Wednesday morning, Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket will launch from Texas, carrying Star Trek actor William Shatner and three others into space.

This will be the second launch for Blue Origin, a firm founded by Jeff Bezos, and the weather is predicted to be favorable to the rocket. The launch was originally set for Tuesday, but it was postponed one day owing to predicted winds.

The launch of Blue Origin from Houston will be live-streamed on YouTube on the PBS News Hour channel, and it will start at 9 a.m. local time, which is 10 a.m. ET. It’s also available to watch on Space.com and the Blue Origin YouTube channel. Blue Origin invited individuals interested in the event to follow the company’s Twitter account for updates.

The four astronauts produced postcards to send into orbit ahead of the rocket’s launch, with Blue Origin claiming they’ll “boldly go where no mail courier has gone before.”

“This is the most significant and practical concept for space utilization and for aiding in the survival of planet Earth,” Shatner wrote on his notecard. The other three astronauts drew pictures on theirs: Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations, Chris Boshuzien, and Glen de Vries.

“For a long time, I’ve been hearing about space. I’m taking advantage of the opportunity to witness it firsthand. What a marvel! “In a statement to Blue Origin, Shatner stated.

Shatner gained to prominence as Captain James Kirk on the Star Trek television series, and reprised the character in seven of the franchise’s films. He will become the oldest person to be propelled into space at the age of 90.

Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, is a private enterprise that provides citizens with the opportunity to go to space for a fee. One seat was auctioned off for $28 million, and most people regard the cruises as “ego excursions” for the wealthy.

Blue Origin’s maiden voyage in July set a number of Guinness World Records, including launching the oldest person into space, shattering NASA astronaut John Glenn’s record of 77 years old when he ascended to orbit in 1998. The trip set a total of four new records, including the first launch of siblings into space. This is a condensed version of the information.