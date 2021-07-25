Time and date The heatwave in Liverpool is expected to come to an end as rain begins to fall.

Liverpool has been in the midst of a heat wave for almost a week, with temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius on many occasions.

There hasn’t been a cloud in the sky, and the sun has been shining nonstop for the past few days, as we’ve grown accustomed to.

However, all good things must come to an end, and rain is expected later this week to replace the blazing heat.

The Met Office has issued a devastating report on the August heatwave.

Monday is expected to be another beautiful and dry day, but by Tuesday, July 27, things are expected to change, with showers and temperatures in the low twenties predicted.

The unpredictability will last for the rest of the week, with a mix of sunshine and showers expected through Friday.

The weekend is expected to be dry, although temperatures will remain in the high teens.

“Monday will have a generally sunny morning, and sunlight will last into the afternoon for most areas,” according to the forecast for the entire North West. Later, a few showers may form in some areas, and these might be heavy in some areas.

“There will be some bright spells on Tuesday, but showers will become more frequent in the afternoon, with some becoming very heavy and thunderous.

“By Wednesday, low pressure will have intensified to the north, making it windier and wetter.

“Heavy, blustery showers are expected for much of Wednesday. With more frequent and blustery storms on Thursday, it could be considerably colder.”

The Met Office’s long-range prognosis for Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 8 anticipates that the unrest will continue over the UK for some time.

The forecast said: Remaining unstable for much of this period, with showers to lengthier periods of rain in most regions at times.

“These erratic circumstances are bringing rain and varying cloud levels from the west, with the possibility of heavy showers, possibly thundery at times, in between any drier and sunny interludes. Winds, which can be strong and blustery at times, add to the cold atmosphere.

“We will likely see a continuation of mixed conditions from the end of next week into early August, with sunny intervals and heavy showers, possibly with some more protracted rain at times. The southwestern portions are likely to remain the driest, while the.” “The summary comes to an end.”