Time and date Liverpool will see high temperatures and beautiful skies once more.

The North West is experiencing dreary weather after a long period of sunny, warm days.

However, according to some predictions, we won’t have to wait long for the hot weather to return.

Merseyside has recently experienced a lot of sunshine, but temperatures have been milder and wetter this week.

Lower temperatures are expected to persist, with additional rain expected today (Thursday), overnight, and over the weekend.

“Thursday will start damp and gloomy, but it should develop drier and brighter with some warm sunny spells later in the day,” the Met Office said. Overnight, there will be further rain showers.

“On Friday and Saturday, there will be a combination of rain or showers, maybe heavy at times, and sunny spells. On Sunday, the weather will be drier. “It’s cool at first, but it’s becoming warmer.”

Temperatures of over 20C are expected to return to Liverpool on Sunday (June 27), with “sunny intervals with a mild breeze,” according to the BBC.

It’s also improbable that any rain will fall on that day.

During the early hours of the morning, low temperatures of around 13C are expected.

The weather is expected to stay the same for the rest of the week.

The hottest days are expected to be Wednesday (June 30) and Thursday (July 1), with highs of 24°C.