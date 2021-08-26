Time and channel for the UEFA Champions League group stage draw, as well as Liverpool seedings.

Liverpool will learn their Champions League group stage opponents later today.

Jurgen Klopp’s side qualified for the Champions League with a 10-game undefeated run at the close of last season, finishing third in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Manchester United.

However, the Reds must put two poor European experiences behind them this season, having been eliminated in the round of 16 by Atletico Madrid in 2019/20 and the quarter-finals by Real Madrid last season.

Klopp will be looking to repeat his 2019 triumph in Madrid, where he led Liverpool to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in one of just two all-English finals in the last five years.

Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League for the second year in a row after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto.

The final will be held in the Saint Petersburg stadium, which is home to Russian club FC Zenit.

Liverpool is one of a number of European heavyweights in Pot Two, with Chelsea and City in Pot One, but they cannot be drawn against either due to the one club per nation rule in the group stages.

The draw will begin at 5 p.m. UK time, and it will be broadcast live on BT Sport and UEFA’s website. Liverpool is a city in England. The Washington Newsday will have a liveblog with all of the latest information and reactions to the draw.

Chelsea, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille, and Sporting Lisbon are among the teams in the Premier League.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla, and Borussia Dortmund are among the most successful clubs in the world.

Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Leipzig, Salzburg, Benfica, Atalanta, Zenit St Petersburg, Porto, Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Leipzig, Salzburg, Benfica, Atalanta, Zenit St Petersburg.

Sheriff Tiraspol, Besiktas, Dinamo Kiev, Bruges, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, Wolfsburg