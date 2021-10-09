Timberview plays football two days after the shooting, and the opposing team sends out love messages.

The Timberview High School football team played a game two days after four people were injured in a school shooting, with the opposing team sending notes of support before kickoff.

Timothy George Simpkins, a Timberview student, allegedly opened fire in a Timberview classroom on Wednesday, injuring two people with gunshot wounds and two others. After posting a $75,000 bond, Simpkins was freed from jail on Thursday.

According to The Dallas Morning News, before the game, the teams and cheerleaders from the opposite side, Waco University High School, displayed signs with messages like “Praying for you, Timberview,” “Sending you our love,” and “The U Supports You, Timberview.”

Larry and Kim Obholz, Timberview parents, attended the game to support their son Caden, a sophomore kicker on the squad who was in the classroom during the shooting only two days prior.

Larry told the newspaper, “It’s a blessing that all of our kids are here.” “It’ll take them a long to get past it, but I think their playing the game tonight will assist with the rehabilitation process a little bit.” It means everything to me since I’m a sports fan… it’s all about family. It has nothing to do with anything. It’s about family, and it’s what you need.” “To be here is a blessing,” Kim added. “It’s a little strange.” We might have been anywhere else, therefore I’m glad we’re here. I’m delighted this is taking place. I’m delighted we showed up.” Kim went on to describe a “terrifying” moment following the shooting on Wednesday, when she received a text message telling her of the incident and was unable to contact her son for a period of time.

“It was something out of a nightmare,” she explained. “It only occurs somewhere, not here.” Not here… it’s a fear you can’t comprehend.” Caden’s parents were allegedly in the stands as he scored extra points on Friday. Timberview went on to defeat Waco University 76 to 0 in the end. Regardless of the score, opposing fans showed their support for Timberview.

“I’ve been here for 20 years, and one of my biggest fears is that something like that could happen at our school, so we really want to convey our love and support.” This is a condensed version of the information.