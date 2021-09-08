Tim Peake, a British astronaut, has been honored as a comic book character.

To encourage children to be interested in science, a British astronaut has been transformed into a comic book superhero.

Tim Peake, the first British astronaut to walk in space, has been renamed Orbital in the STEM Squad, a new comic book that emphasizes the accomplishments of famous persons in science, technology, engineering, and maths.

“I’m overjoyed to have been invited to join the STEM Squad; I’ve always admired superheroes but never envisioned myself as one, let alone Orbital, battling elemental climate change monsters,” he remarked.

When Mr Peake went to the International Space Station in 2015, he received a lot of attention.

The comic book, created by the Institution of Engineering and Technology, portrays the 49-year-old from Chichester with coding entrepreneur June Angelides, engineer Shrouk El-Attar, and bionics educator James Young, who is a double amputee.

Mr Peake stated, “My obsession with science and engineering began while I was in school, and I am enthusiastic about encouraging other young people to share my enthusiasm for STEM.”

Andy Lanning and Ant Williams, two comic book illustrators who have worked on titles like Captain America and The Hulk, have been enlisted to help bring the concept to life.

“Future generations will face a variety of hero-worthy problems, ranging from climate change to constructing human settlements on Mars,” Mr Peake said.

“There are so many possibilities for kids to explore, and STEM will be there to support them every step of the way.”

According to IET study, most people are unaware that comic book heroes like Peter Parker, Tony Stark, and Bruce Banner are scientists or engineers.

In addition, the IET has created a competition in which children are challenged to develop their own superhero gadget.

A prototype of the winner’s device will be produced and included in the comic strip.

Swarm Rising, a children’s novel by Mr Peake, will be released on September 30.