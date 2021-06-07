Tim Davie, the boss of the BBC, says that re-hiring Martin Bashir in 2016 was a “huge error.”

Martin Bashir is still “working out a short notice period” at the BBC, according to director-general Tim Davie.

The head of the station said he doesn’t know why Mr Bashir was re-hired in 2016, but that a “quick” investigation is underway, with results anticipated next week.

Mr Davie was responding after Lord Dyson’s report, which criticized Mr Bashir’s techniques for securing his landmark 1995 Panorama interview with Diana Princess of Wales, including the use of forged bank documents.

The BBC was also accused of failing to uphold “governance, accountability, and oversight,” according to the study.

“We’re interviewing people, acquiring the records, and we should be able to publish something next week,” Mr Davie said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme when asked about Mr Bashir’s re-hiring in 2016.

“With what you know now, there’s no doubt – it’s a huge mistake,” Mr Davie added.

When asked if Mr Bashir is still being paid, Mr Davie responded, “He’s working out a short notice period because he resigned, and that’s where we’re at now.”

According to the director-general, Mr Bashir’s three-month notice period began the moment he resigned and is almost up.

In April, Mr Bashir resigned as religion editor and departed the BBC, claiming health reasons. He had been in a lot of pain due to Covid-19 problems.

Jonathan Munro, the BBC’s deputy director of news, announced his departure to the staff on May 14, citing “ongoing issues” as the reason for his decision to focus on his health.

Mr Bashir’s pay is not listed in the BBC’s annual report for the previous year, which released the names of BBC talent earning more than £150,000 a year, a measure previously prompted by the Government.

Lord Dyson, a former Master of the Rolls, wrote in his assessment that journalist Mr Bashir used “deceptive behavior” to get the princess’s interview in 1995, which was subsequently covered up by a “woefully inadequate” internal probe in 1996.

Mr Davie also commented on the "terrible" treatment of whistleblowers during the interview, adding he would like to speak with them.