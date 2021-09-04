Tilly, the’superhero’ baby, would be born with two holes in her heart, according to her mother.

After undergoing eight hours of open heart surgery and emerging victorious, a happy mother dubbed her four-month-old kid a “superhero.”

Tilly has Down syndrome, and during her mother Becky’s pregnancy, it was discovered that her baby had two holes in her heart, which required surgery around a fortnight after birth.

The lengthy treatment was conducted performed at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Hospital and was deemed a full success.

After the treatment, Tilly spent 26 hours in intensive care and was permitted to return home to Stoneycroft for up to five days.

“The team at Alder Hey and surgeon Dr Ram were excellent, we cannot thank them enough,” Becky, 32, told The Washington Newsday today.

“They saved our baby’s life,” says the mother.

“The Ward 1C team was fantastic; they were there for us at all hours of the day and night.

“They were incredible.

“Tilly was released from the hospital on August 10 and is doing fantastic.”

Becky Guest and her 32-year-old partner Gary Mawdsley have an 18-week-old son.

“Tilly is like a whole different baby now, I can’t describe it, she’s incredible,” said the mother, who works as a teaching assistant.

“We are so proud of her.

“She’s smiling at us, kicking her legs, and cooing as a baby should at her age.

“Our experience at Alder Hey was fantastic, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have such a wonderful hospital so close to home.

“We’d give them [the crew]the entire planet if we could.

“We didn’t know what to anticipate, so it’s been emotional.

“It was a lengthy procedure that may last up to eight hours, but Tilly was in excellent hands.

“She’s such a little fighter,” says the narrator.

“Ram the Man and his colleagues have done it again!” Alder Hey exclaimed.

“Tilly is one of our beautiful heart fighters.”

