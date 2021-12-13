TikTokers are sharing their favorite “Clueless” lines in response to Alicia Silverstone’s latest video.

Thousands of TikTokers have flocked to Alicia Silverstone’s current video’s comments section to share their favorite lines from the film Clueless.

Silverstone herself inspired them to do so when she uploaded a video to the app on Sunday. The post has now received over 4 million views and 620,000 likes.

In her video, the Batman and Robin actress added, “Tell me you’re a Clueless fan without telling me you’re a Clueless fan.” “Let’s start with the fact that you’re a virgin who can’t drive.” “That was too harsh, Tai…” Silverstone said in the video’s caption. Clueless aficionados will recall that the now-famous statement was spoken by the late actress Brittany Murphy, who played Tai in the film. Tai tells Cher, portrayed by Alicia Silverstone, about her crush on Cher’s ex stepbrother Josh, played by Paul Rudd, in one of the film’s sequences. However, the conversation swiftly devolves into a fight between the two buddies.

Tai is enraged, accusing Cher of being envious of her because she is “a virgin who can’t drive.”

Amy Heckerling, the film’s director, drew on her own experiences while crafting the statement, according to Washington Newsday.

“When I moved to Los Angeles, I was the last person I knew to lose their virginity in front of my friends and classmates, and I failed the driving test five times. That’s how I felt at the time. [That sentence] was completely personal to me “In 2018, she told Interview Magazine.

Silverstone has stated that this is one of her favorite lines from the movie. Her audience, on the other hand, was quick to point out that the film was jam-packed with unforgettable moments.

“‘Daddy, it’s a dress,’… ‘Who says?’

‘Calvin Klein,’ says the narrator “According to Jeremy Crank, Cher and her father had a talk.

N123 exclaimed, quoting Cher, “As if!”

“Rollin’ with the homies,” Terrah Starling said of the song that was playing when Tai danced with Elton, who was played by Jeremy Sisto, at a home party.

“I was like absolutely buggin’!” Emily added, echoing Cher’s famous line.

“‘I’ll be seeing you.’ ‘I hope not sporadically,'” My Orthodox Jewish Life commented, paraphrasing Tai and Josh’s discussion.

Silverstone’s video is the most recent in a series of “Tell Me Challenge” videos that have gone viral on TikTok. Know claims that. This is a condensed version of the information.