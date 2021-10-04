TikToker, who claims she is unable to obtain a mortgage, advises against applying for store credit cards.

Many prominent stores in the United States, from Old Navy to Home Depot, offer customers the opportunity to obtain a credit card associated with the store. These credit cards can occasionally provide incentives that are advantageous to customers who buy frequently.

One client, however, discovered that opening a Home Depot credit card was a mistake when she neglected to pay for a little purchase at the home improvement retailer.

Cassidy Rainforest Gard, who goes by the TikTok handle @Cassidygard, advised her followers not to accept these offers.

“I typically say no, but on this particular day, the lady from Home Depot was so sweet, and she was wearing the sticker, and it just seemed extremely special and vital to her that I open a card, so I opened a card,” Gard said in a video that has received over 3 million views.

She said she forgot about the card after opening it in May, resulting in an unpaid debt for the little purchase.

In the video, she says, “And then I forgot, I just totally forgot that I opened a card.” “And I’m purchasing a house, and it turns out that my credit has dropped over 100 points for my mortgage because I forgot I opened a card in May.”

A recent late or missed payment, an application for additional credit, or a change to your credit limit or usage, according to Experian, a credit reporting organization, are all reasons for someone’s credit score to drop.

Storytime may be on the verge of losing their dream home for the sum of $9,000. FEEL THE GROOVE – Queens Road, Fabian Graetz @homedepot paint #help #homedepot @selffinancial #creditcard #finance #creditscore #fyp #mortgage

A credit score can be calculated using a variety of scoring models ranging from 300 to 850. According to Experian data, the average FICO score in the United States in 2020 will be 710.

“I’m probably not going to get a mortgage on a house for a $9 can of paint,” she remarked.

Gard told This website in an email that she didn’t realize she was applying for a new line of credit at first, as it was presented to her. This is a condensed version of the information.