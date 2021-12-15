TikToker swaps her hairpin for a house and gets her dream home for free.

The pandemic has spawned a slew of novel ideas, including one from a California woman who embarked on an adventure by exchanging a single hairpin and ended up with a real house.

Demi Skipper began the process in May 2020 with the intention of working her way up to a house, and she documented her progress on social media.

The 30-year-old, who operates the “Trade Me Project” TikTok account, became a homeowner on Sunday.

Skipper began with a hairpin and completed 28 trades before settling in Tennessee. She has been documenting her journey for her five million TikTok fans and 289,000 Instagram followers. Every time Skipper used an item, he replaced it with something bigger and better.

To make her trades, the San Francisco resident used craigslist, eBay, and Facebook.

She told NBC News, “It’s been so strange.” “I’ve been working on something every day for over a year and a half, and now I wake up wondering, ‘Is this really real?’ Is this, in fact, my home?'” She was able to buy a Macbook, a diamond necklace, a peloton bike, a variety of automobiles, a modest cabin, even an electric cycle food truck at one point.

“There were simply too many pessimists who said it couldn’t be done. If that’s what it needed to get to the house, I was willing to do it for five years “According to KGO, Skipper stated.

Skipper received backlash on TikTok after trading three tractors for a Chipotle “Celebrity card” on her journey.

However, the swap paid off when a Chipotle enthusiast offered to trade a $40,000 off-the-grid trailer for the card. Skipper arrived at her dream house thanks to the trailer. One day after Thanksgiving, she received the keys to the house.

Skipper and her husband now aim to start renovating the house in January and go through the same procedure all over again.

She told NBC News, “I want to donate the next house I trade to a person who needs it, no mortgage, no rental.” “A couple of people have done this before, but no one is foolish enough to try it again.”