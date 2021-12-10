TikToker Inadvertently Plays With A Venomous Sea Slug That Looks Like A Pokémon

It’s no surprise that an attractive, blue-striped small critter captured the attention of a man exploring the Queensland coastline. But he had no idea that the fascinating creature he was caressing was one of the most toxic sea slugs ever discovered in Australian seas.

@julianobayd, a curious TikToker, took to social media to learn more about his find. He scooped up the lovely creature and asked, “Anyone know what this is?” in the video. While most users joked about the sea creature being a Pokémon, 7news said that one user warned him about the animal’s hazardous nature. “That’s a glaucus atlanticus, and it’s a strange dragon creature that’s regularly found on Australian beaches,” the user explained. “It’s quite poisonous.” The sea swallow, blue angel, blue dragon, or blue sea slug is a beautiful species that absorbs the poisons of other organisms. As a result, if a person is stung, they may experience considerable pain, which could be dangerous.

Sea swallows are little blue sea slugs that feed on other pelagic organisms including very venomous blue bottles and Portuguese Man of War. The venom is ingested by the sea swallow, which stores it in its tissues. They then use it to defend themselves from predators. The slug’s vivid blue color is considered to help it blend in with the ocean’s blue.

A single stung from a sea swallow can induce severe pain at the sting site, nausea, vomiting, allergic dermatitis, and blistering, according to a study.

“Rule of thumb with southern hemisphere water life… if it’s brilliant blue, it’s a no-no,” a user told 7news. “I’ve seen them all across southeast Queensland,” says the narrator. According to news.com.au, the video of the user handling the creature has received over a million likes on social media.

The blue sea slugs were first discovered on Australia’s east coast in 2015 and 2017.