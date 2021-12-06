TikToker Fakes Her Wedding To Get Ex-Reaction, Boyfriend’s Only To Be Ignored Once More.

A TikToker faked her own wedding in an attempt to get her ex-attention, boyfriend’s only for him to notice the over-the-top effort and ignore her in the end.

According to Times Now News, a lady named Jacqueline took to TikTok last week to explain that she feigned to be married in order to provoke a reaction from her previous partner.

In the TikTok video, she stated, “Remembering the day I faked my own wedding and had a professional photoshoot so he would reach out.”

The woman, who goes under the TikTok handle @dieschaklin, then covered her face with her palm, seeming embarrassed, and displayed images from her fictitious wedding.

Jacqueline was dressed elegantly, while her “groom” was dressed in a tux. The two appeared to be posing lovingly in the images. They were seen together snuggling, laughing, and dancing.

She rented a location for the photos and even paid for a wedding cake to be produced.

“Worst thing is he watched my tale and still didn’t contact out,” she captioned the video, which was put to the Summer Walker song “Insane.”

With over 1.7 million views, the video has gone viral.

Several TikTok users expressed their opinions in the comments area.

“Wait, but how humiliating and insane you must appear when he realizes it’s not genuine,” one user said.

“I was convinced I was insane. LMFAO, I need to go on this level “Another person said.

Another person remarked, “Should’ve done an engagement shoot lol once the wedding happens it’s too late.”

Another person mentioned that she tried something similar and found it to be successful.

“I did this, and he contacted me and ‘called off the wedding,’ asking me to marry him. It only takes the right number of insane ladies “the user said himself.

Another person added, “Haha, my sister-in-law informed me that when she uploaded her wedding photographs, ex’s she hadn’t spoken to in YEARS contacted out regretting not picking her lol.”