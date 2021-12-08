TikToker discovers pregnancy tests in his date’s bathroom and accuses him of cheating on his girlfriend.

After discovering women’s perfume, a hairbrush, and pregnancy tests in her date’s washroom, a young woman’s evening did not go as planned. She promptly shared a video in which she revealed the man she met on Tinder was cheating on his fiancée.

Elle, who goes by the TikTok handle @.lifeisahighway420, filmed what she found in her Tinder date’s drawers and closet in a video captioned “Uhmmm, what can I do?” According to Washington Newsday, the hit song “She Knows” by J. Cole plays in the backdrop of the video.

Elle wrote in the comments section that she was looking for toilet paper in her date’s bathroom when she saw goods like women’s perfume, a hairbrush, and pregnancy tests, which surprised her.

“After 5 dinner dates, he took me here for the first time. I was seeking for toilet paper, not snooping; up until now, I had no doubts “she penned

The video quickly went viral, with more than 8 million views. Her fans, on the other hand, have conflicting feelings about it. Others told her she deserved better for searching through his possessions, while others chastised her for doing so.

One user remarked, “It doesn’t appear that he was trained to respect his monogamous relationships/GFs.”

Another user said, “Sis, put a note in the drawer and get out of here as soon as possible—no one deserves this.”

The TikToker stated in a follow-up video that her date had a girlfriend and that they had been dating for about seven months. She learned about it from one of his acquaintances, and she informed his fiancée, who then supposedly broke up with him.

“I had a horrible feeling. But I’m grateful she didn’t take a bullet by abandoning him “She added captions to the video.

This video went viral as well, with other people sharing their own experiences of being duped.

“I had a similar experience, and I told her everything, but she stood with him and blocked me,” one person said.

