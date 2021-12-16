TikToker claims that a customer returned frozen burgers that were labeled with a cancer warning

After releasing a video alleging that a customer in California sent back a packet of frozen burgers with a cancer warning label, a Tiktoker has gone popular on social media.

The Tiktoker, who claims to be a 22-year-old Kroger cashier, claims that a client has returned a box of frozen White Castle burgers, stating that they cause cancer. According to Daily Dot, the film, which has received over 3.2 million views, has sparked significant arguments regarding food safety.

“I tried their burgers once and they made me sick, never again,” the TikToker wrote in the video’s caption. “A client returned this because she said it promotes cancer,” the overlay reads over a video of frozen burgers. The label stamped on the back of the packet can be seen as the camera zooms in on it, while the overlay indicates, “she wasn’t lying.” The film then reveals the Proposition 65 label, which warns that “using this product may expose you to furfuryl alcohol, which is known to cause cancer in California.” Californians must be warned of significant exposures to substances that cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive damage under Proposition 65. Around 900 naturally occurring and manufactured compounds are included in the list, which was initially published in 1987.

Furfuryl alcohol, as shown on the video’s label, is a food contaminant that gives frozen or premade meals a brown appearance and flavor. Many thermally processed foods, such as coffee, fruit juices, and baked items, contain large levels of it.

I tried one of their burgers and it made me sick; I will never eat one of their burgers again. ##Fyp ##fyp ##fypage ##whitecastle ##food ##groceryshopping ##viral ##Fyp ##fyp ##fypage ##whitecastle ##food ##groceryshopping ##viral Meanwhile, many viewers speculated that, as a result of the Proposition 65 legislation, such cancer-warning warnings are widespread on numerous food items sold in California. “In California, that label is on everything. A visitor said, “It doesn’t cause cancer, but it does cause diarrhea.” “Everything, according to California, can cause cancer.” Another person wrote, “literally every tool in hardware stores and 80% of frozen food.”

Some viewers also talked on how practically all processed food is bad for you. “At the very least, it cautions you.” “Most cancer-causing items don’t even say it,” claimed another.