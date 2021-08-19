TikTok video showing a woman touching open loaves of bread has been seen over 800,000 times.

Customers in a grocery store normally inspect fruits and vegetables before purchasing them, but one woman was recorded picking out and feeling loaves of bread in unsealed wrappers in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 800,000 times.

The video, which was shared on @shawnleighman’s account, shows a woman in a supermarket picking up loaves of bread, sliding them out of their sleeves, and then putting them back in after touching them.

The woman capturing the video stopped her as she moved away from the exhibit.

She inquired, “Are you going to buy the rest of those that you touched?” “You had a hand in everything. All of them were touched by you. Are you going to buy them all now that you’ve taken them out of the bag?”

Before walking away, the woman holding the bread said, “I’m sorry.”

The people who commented on the video were just as concerned as the woman who was capturing it.

One commenter said, “I’ll never buy that kind of bread again.”

Another TikTok user added, “She has to buy every one of those.”

“What is she doing with the bread?? It’s not fruits or veggies. We don’t wash them before eating them… Another responder remarked, “OMG.”

A grocery shop customer care representative who did not want to be identified indicated that if a customer alerted an employee to another customer handling merchandise, the product would be discarded. While employees have heard of customers handling things, it is not something that happens on a regular basis, according to the employee.

Some readers, however, were perplexed as to why the loaves of bread were not sealed, and were turned off from buying bread that was not sealed.

One reviewer said, “I’m never buying unopened food again.”

“They should be closed and sealed in some way, any means…

At the very least, fold it and attach a sticker to it! SOMETHING!” a third commenter added

Despite the fact that many of the viewers were outraged, they applauded the woman who was filming for speaking up and helping a fellow client.

One TikTok user said, “I’m so glad you said anything!”

“I am so glad you said something!” remarked another commenter. I despise individuals who pick things up and put them back, especially in the midst of a pandemic.”

Others hoped that the woman who filmed the TikTok messaged a store employee to inform them of the situation and get rid of it. This is a condensed version of the information.