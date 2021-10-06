TikTok reveals that she has a husband who she shares with her mother and sister.

A TikTok star from the United States has raised eyebrows by disclosing that she, her mother, and her sister are all dating the same man.

Madi Brooks revealed she, her husband, and her mother have an open relationship in a TikTok video. She and her husband live together, but she lets her mother have him once in a while. Brooks then added her sister has also got involved in the relationship, Wales Online reported.

“Me and my mom are both swingers and it’s great, you know why? Because when I’m not in the mood, I can just let my husband have her. Yeah, I’m that kind of wife. I let my husband have her a couple of times a week,” Brooks