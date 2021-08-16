TikTok is impressed as a Panda Express employee reveals the Orange Chicken Recipe.

Behind-the-scenes footage from their favorite restaurants is popular among TikTok users. In the most recent example of the trend, a Panda Express employee utilized the platform to demonstrate how the brand’s famous Orange Chicken is cooked, leaving her audience speechless.

Panda Express’ top-selling item is Orange Chicken, which is described on the company’s website as its “signature dish.” According to Delish, Orange Chicken appears in almost half of all orders, and the fast-food business sells 70 million pounds of the dish each year.

TikToker @theycallmevero_ begins the video by saying, “How to cook Orange Chicken at Panda Express.” Several coworkers flank her in the restaurant’s cooking area, all of whom are clearly wearing Panda Express uniforms.

She begins by demonstrating her work station to the camera, saying that she first adds garlic and chili to a hot pan. She says, “You’re going to stir things up.”

She then stirs in two-and-a-half ladles of the Orange Chicken sauce as spectacular flames lick the pan’s edges.

The TikToker then moves to the opposite end of the kitchen, lifting a fryer full of chicken and tossing it into a container. She returns to her work station and adds the chicken to the sauce, which has already begun to bubble.

She effortlessly tosses the wok, including the chicken with her ladle. She repeats herself, “Flip, flip, flip.” She finishes by sprinkling a small quantity of sesame oil on top and tossing everything together.

“And then you’re done,” says the narrator. She says, “You just created Orange Chicken.”

The video has over 630,000 views and nearly 80,000 likes since it was posted on Sunday. The video’s benign content appears to have surprised people, based on the remarks.

“I’m surprised you guys cook with woks! One commenter said, “That’s dope.”

Another person complimented the TikToker’s wok skills, saying, “That flip is certainly a flex!”

Others swarmed the video’s comments section, pleading for more films, such as step-by-step tutorials on the chain’s other delicacies, such as Walnut Shrimp and Kung Pao Chicken. @theycallmevero_ responded to people who left comments by saying she will gladly oblige and do more films in the future.

This website attempted to contact @theycallmevero_ for additional comment, but did not receive a response in time to publish.

